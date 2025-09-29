CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 2,167,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,332,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $533.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

