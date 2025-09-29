China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.82. China Minsheng shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.35.
China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. China Minsheng had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion.
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
