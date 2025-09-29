Quadrise (LON:QED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

QED stock traded down GBX 0.20 on Monday, reaching GBX 3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,091. The firm has a market cap of £74.29 million, a PE ratio of -2,178.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.97. Quadrise has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 8.

In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 2,702,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £108,113.56. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

