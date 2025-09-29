First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 285,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 199,413 shares.The stock last traded at $36.02 and had previously closed at $35.97.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $13,771,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

