First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 285,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 199,413 shares.The stock last traded at $36.02 and had previously closed at $35.97.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Featured Stories
