Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Trading Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 77,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 326,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVPAF shares. Stifel Canada raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.