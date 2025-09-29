Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 318,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 293,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waterdrop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $686.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 28.6% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 369,325 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

