Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 391,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,593,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMAX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Newsmax Trading Down 3.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newsmax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMAX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Newsmax Company Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

