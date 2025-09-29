Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.29 and last traded at $217.61, with a volume of 13029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.94.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2,172.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

