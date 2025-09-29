Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.14 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

