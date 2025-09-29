WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $195.60 and last traded at $196.99, with a volume of 16195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1,767.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 424,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $36,563,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 22,709.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 156,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $23,556,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

