Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.