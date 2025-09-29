Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $133.62 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.