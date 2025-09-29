DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $217.86 and last traded at $219.26. 346,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,561,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,374,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

