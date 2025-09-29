GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s Why

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 2,114,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,200,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 49.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 9,009.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

