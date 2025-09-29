LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 90067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.45.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $654,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

