Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 454,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,377,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 825,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

