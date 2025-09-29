Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 634,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,440,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

BORR has been the subject of several research reports. SEB Equity Research set a $2.40 price target on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $648.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.81 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

