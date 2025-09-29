First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 281,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 244,169 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $42.00.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
