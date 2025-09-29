First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 281,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 244,169 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $42.00.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

