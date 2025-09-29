Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,213 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.71.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 1.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Free Report)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.