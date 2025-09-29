Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.64. Terumo shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 15,869 shares changing hands.

Terumo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Terumo had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

