Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $135.01, but opened at $131.23. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 299 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $743.37 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

