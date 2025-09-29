Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $46.27. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 billion. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

