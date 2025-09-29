NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $39.75. NuScale Power shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 4,352,950 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,211.97. This trade represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,485,950 shares of company stock valued at $388,621,483 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

