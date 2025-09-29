Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.74, but opened at $58.51. Jyong Biotech shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 2,884 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jyong Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.
Jyong Biotech Trading Down 9.6%
About Jyong Biotech
OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.
