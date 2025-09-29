TD Securities Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.87. 811,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,913. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.95.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

