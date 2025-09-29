TD Securities Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.
dentalcorp Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.87. 811,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,913. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.95.
dentalcorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.