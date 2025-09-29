dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNTL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNTL

dentalcorp Stock Down 0.4%

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 811,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.