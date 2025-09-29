CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Increased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 147.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

