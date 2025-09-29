Exane Asset Management Invests $3.43 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $724.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $734.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

