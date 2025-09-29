Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $346.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $348.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.