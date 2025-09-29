NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

Shares of NFI traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 417,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,031. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

