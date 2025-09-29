Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ST. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 520,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,376.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.