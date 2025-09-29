Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s Largest Position

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 869,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, R.H. Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.