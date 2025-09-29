Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.10, but opened at $49.54. Harrow shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 306,656 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. William Blair began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Harrow Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2,401.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow by 4,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

