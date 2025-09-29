ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.67, but opened at $51.42. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 906,538 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 8.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $390,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $15,380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

