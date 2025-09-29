Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.53, but opened at $118.25. Oklo shares last traded at $118.58, with a volume of 7,587,732 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Get Oklo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 6.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,922.74. The trade was a 54.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,387 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Oklo by 107.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.