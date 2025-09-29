Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 33768678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 718.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

