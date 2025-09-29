Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.55. Uranium Royalty shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 983,442 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UROY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $592.69 million, a P/E ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

