Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.96. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 3,558,955 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cronos Group

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Cronos Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 million. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.