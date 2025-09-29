Analyzing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -99.89% -81.58% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -30,300.56%

Volatility and Risk

Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lantern Pharma and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lantern Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 451.27%. Given Lantern Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lantern Pharma is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lantern Pharma and BioForce Nanosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$20.78 million ($1.78) -2.55 BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -$490,000.00 ($0.04) -12.75

BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantern Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. The company develops STAR-001, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma, brain metastases, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors, and pediatric rare disease designation. In addition, it provides ADC program, an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. Further, the company's artificial intelligence platform RADR uses big data analytics and machine learning for combining molecular data. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a strategic AI-driven collaboration with Oregon Therapeutics to optimize the development of its first-in-class protein disulfide isomerase inhibitor drug candidate XCE853 in novel and targeted cancer indications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

