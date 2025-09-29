Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,289,088.35. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $466.06 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $485.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.