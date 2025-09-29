Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 97.9% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $565.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.00 and its 200 day moving average is $560.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

