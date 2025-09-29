First County Bank CT Sells 1,099 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First County Bank CT lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

