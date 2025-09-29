First County Bank CT Sells 1,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.