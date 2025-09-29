Invesco LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $281,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Netflix by 123.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,153.53. The company has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.