Morgan Stanley Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $82.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.