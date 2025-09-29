Montis Financial LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 97,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 112,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

