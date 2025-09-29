Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 2,167 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

