Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $327.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

