Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

