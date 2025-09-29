McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Reduced by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

